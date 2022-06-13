Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:FCSS opened at GBX 267.89 ($3.36) on Monday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a twelve month low of GBX 211.50 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 425.50 ($5.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 275.96.
Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (Get Rating)
