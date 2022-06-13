Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.19.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

