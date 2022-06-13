Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,116 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.19% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

