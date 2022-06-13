FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 104.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,938 shares of company stock worth $338,679. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 31.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

