FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 77171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

