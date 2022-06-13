GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $78,665.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023676 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00189979 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006478 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,955,740 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.