Garen K. Staglin Sells 2,500 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $5.78 on Monday, reaching $139.34. 198,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,297. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.84. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $154.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

