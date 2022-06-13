Gas Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00010894 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $25.42 million and $13.51 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00394976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00529116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.