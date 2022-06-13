Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 334.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,441 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $23,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

NYSE WHR opened at $164.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

