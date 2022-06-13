Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $26.52 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.09% of Cummins worth $26,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $205.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.99. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $254.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.