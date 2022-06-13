Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,298 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 1.11% of Stewart Information Services worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,028,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,470,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,712,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

