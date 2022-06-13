Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 15,349 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,274,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Ovintiv stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,607. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

