Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,550 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.34% of EMCOR Group worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 124,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,599,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $104.64 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

