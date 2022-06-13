Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Cap of $572,184.85

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $572,184.85 and $567.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00192692 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008451 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

