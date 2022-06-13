Goose Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,054.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $65,526.02 and $28,054.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,332.64 or 0.99969730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001876 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

