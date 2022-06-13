Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth $145,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCC opened at $12.74 on Monday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

