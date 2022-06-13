Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADOC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period.

Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

