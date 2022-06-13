Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 489,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVAN opened at $9.91 on Monday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

