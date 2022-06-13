Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $81,000 Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $7.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

