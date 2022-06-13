Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NYSE GPK opened at $21.46 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $3,580,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

