Greenline Partners LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,822 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper makes up approximately 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 705,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 675,694 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after buying an additional 646,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

