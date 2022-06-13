Greenline Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,540 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 2.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.42) to GBX 5,600 ($70.18) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,938.40.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

