Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 439 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $476.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

