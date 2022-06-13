Halving Coin (HALV) Hits Market Cap of $75,556.40

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00384133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00523502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars.

