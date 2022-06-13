Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 22645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$193.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.88.

Hamilton Thorne ( CVE:HTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

