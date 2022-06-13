Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the May 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

About Harbour Energy (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.