Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the May 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.
