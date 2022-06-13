HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Up 118.5% in May

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the May 15th total of 572,100 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCI Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HCI Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HCI Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

HCI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 60,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $644.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.05%.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.