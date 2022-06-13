Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,443 shares of company stock worth $11,422,513. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Hess by 2.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.