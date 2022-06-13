Hiblocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $188,496.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00419964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00544777 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

