HoDooi (HOD) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00395200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00511534 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

