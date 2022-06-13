Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,073 shares of company stock worth $61,939,180. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,271,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

