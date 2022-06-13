HYCON 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,243.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 20% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $265,906.00 and approximately $43,243.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001052 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00050321 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

