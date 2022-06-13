Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

