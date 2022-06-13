Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 241,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,944,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

