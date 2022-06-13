Icapital Wealth LLC Takes $532,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,734,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.85.

NYSE DLR opened at $131.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.35 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.