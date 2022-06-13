Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $541.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

