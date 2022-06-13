Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $40,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Progyny by 224.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 714,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 494,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Progyny by 56.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 222,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progyny by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $68.32.
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $389,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,226 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,041. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.