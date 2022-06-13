Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IOR opened at $13.95 on Monday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors (Get Rating)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.