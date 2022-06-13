Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Purchases 2,125 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Shaw acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,522.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 67,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,758. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 73,130 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 42,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,543,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

