Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Purchases 2,125 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Shaw acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,522.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 67,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,758. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
