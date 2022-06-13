Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,030,597.50.
John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00.
CJ traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,746. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
