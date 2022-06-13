Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Buys 7,329 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,850,214.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 216 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

CTO stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 54,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $360.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 131,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

