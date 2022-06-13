Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 200,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,500.

CMG stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.79. 107,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.80 million and a P/E ratio of 20.92. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.87.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

