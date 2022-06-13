Insider Selling: PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Sells 2,166 Shares of Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $50,836.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,345.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Adnan Raza sold 3,990 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $83,869.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 104,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,023. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $768.68 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 130.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

