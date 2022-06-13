inSure (SURE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $125,961.00

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One inSure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. inSure has a total market cap of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

inSure Coin Profile

inSure (SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure using one of the exchanges listed above.

