Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

IPAR stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

