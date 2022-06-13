International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,325,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,994,000 after buying an additional 252,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $151.85. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

