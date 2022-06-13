Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
