Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the period.

