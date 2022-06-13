Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.