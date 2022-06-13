Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $10.72 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

