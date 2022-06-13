Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $279.59

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $279.59 and last traded at $280.59, with a volume of 105212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.95.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 94,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,162,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 27,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.