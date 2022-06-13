Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $279.59

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $279.59 and last traded at $280.59, with a volume of 105212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.84.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.
About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
